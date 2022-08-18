Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Hardee’s Superfan

Groups offer $1M in cannabis scholarships to Virginia students

At one point in time getting an education in cannabis also known as marijuana was unheard of.
By Ashley Hendricks
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - At one point in time getting an education in cannabis, also known as marijuana, was unheard of.

“I think this is a period of change. I think this is a period of growth,” Dr. Bobby Vincent III said.

Dr. Vincent is a cannabis pharmacist who’s treating patients at Beyond Hello Cannabis Dispensary in northern Virginia. He’s among the first country to receive a master’s degree in Medical Cannabis Science and Therapeutics.

It’s a groundbreaking degree he hopes more students who look like him will have access to.

“Once I graduated, I actually looked more into this medical program, but also as I get into these rooms I saw that even though it is emerging I’m still the only African-American in this room right now,” Vincent said.

The Virginia Cannabis Association and non-profit group, Educapital Foundation, are working to change that through scholarship.

“A lot of people have 20,30, 40 years of being incarcerated right now for a plant that a lot of people are making money off of,” Juan Silva said. He’s the director of community outreach with Educapital.

Eligible students can receive a one-time $1,000 scholarship though the program.

Silva says low-income students who are disproportionately impacted by marijuana can benefit while boosting their local economy.

“We have cannabis culinary, the business of cannabis, pharmacy tech, and then certified grower which extends into the masters program also,” Silva said.

The course is now being offered online through the Mitchell School of Business and Greenleaf University but there are plans to work with Virginia Tech and other Virginia schools in the future. Upon graduation, students will be selected to receive up to $50,000 towards their startup business.

It’s a unique opportunity Dr. Vincent wish he had.

“Ultimately it’s also a period where we can see some economic opportunities for our state. So I’m excited to see what this looks like for Virginia in the next two to three years,” Dr. Vincent said.

There is still time to apply for the scholarship.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights
In a Facebook post, the police department said four people were believed to have overdosed on...
Chesterfield Police respond to 1 death, 4 heroin overdoses in 24 hours
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
Hopewell PD with assistance from Chesterfield dive team has been on scene ever since just...
Police: Body of man who jumped off Route 10 bridge recovered from river
People living along Semmes Avenue in Richmond are fed up with how fast drivers are barreling...
Multiple crashes on Semmes Avenue have residents fed up, calling for change

Latest News

Hopewell PD with assistance from Chesterfield dive team has been on scene ever since just...
Police: Body of man who jumped off Route 10 bridge recovered from river
The United States Transportation Secretary is touting federal dollars set to replace an aging...
US transportation secretary touts $18.4M for Arthur Ashe Bridge work
Residents push for better living conditions at the Southwood Apartments
‘Tenants want clean, healthy living spaces’: Residents push for change at Richmond apartments; property says improvements happening
While some students are already back in the classroom, other schools around central Virginia...
Back-to-school guide: Everything to know to start the year off right