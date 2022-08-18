Healthcare Pros
Grand jury indicts man in alleged shooting plot on weapons charge

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A grand jury indicted one of the two men Richmond police say were planning a shooting in Richmond on July 4 on a weapons charge.

Court records show that Julio Alvarado Dubon was indicted this week on a federal charge of possessing a firearm while in the country illegally.

Earlier this week, court records showed that the second suspect, Rolman Balcarcel-Bavagas, will have a plea agreement hearing on Aug. 25.

On Aug. 5, with the aid of Spanish-speaking interpreters, Balcarcel-Bavagas and Dubon were reminded of their charges and rights.

According to court records, Balcarcel-Bavargas was deported from the United States on two separate occasions in 2013 and 2014 before returning to the U.S. The documents detail that police found him at a Columbia Street residence in July in Richmond.

> RPD Chief says communication issue to blame over alleged mass shooting plot

Court documents also show that Dubon has been living in the U.S. for several years on an expired visa.

Prosecutors have not yet filed any charges directly linking either man to an alleged mass shooting plot.

When police searched the Columbia Street residence, they found three firearms, including one assault rifle. The documents show that Dubon claimed to have purchased it at a yard sale.

During General District Court on Aug. 3, prosecutors told a Richmond judge they had evidence of a mass shooting plot but not at any specific location.

Balcarcel-Bavagas’ plea agreement hearing is set for Aug. 25 at 1:30 p.m. in the Richmond City Courtroom before District Judge M. Hannah Lauck.

The cubs were born in March, June, July and August.
Metro Richmond Zoo welcomes 19 cheetah cubs in 2022
A Richmond organization has announced it’s raised over $4 million to help families in the area...
Richmond organization raises $4.4 million for families experiencing homelessness
