Grand jury indicts man in alleged shooting plot on weapons charge

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A grand jury indicted one of the two men Richmond police say were planning a shooting in Richmond on July 4 on a weapons charge.

Court records show that Julio Alvarado Dubon was indicted this week on a federal charge of possessing a firearm while in the country illegally.

Earlier this week, court records showed that the second suspect, Rolman Balcarcel-Bavagas, will have a plea agreement hearing on Aug. 25.

On Aug. 5, with the aid of Spanish-speaking interpreters, Balcarcel-Bavagas and Dubon were reminded of their charges and rights.

According to court records, Balcarcel-Bavargas was deported from the United States on two separate occasions in 2013 and 2014 before returning to the U.S. The documents detail that police found him at a Columbia Street residence in July in Richmond.

Court documents also show that Dubon has been living in the U.S. for several years on an expired visa.

Prosecutors have not yet filed any charges directly linking either man to an alleged mass shooting plot.

When police searched the Columbia Street residence, they found three firearms, including one assault rifle. The documents show that Dubon claimed to have purchased it at a yard sale.

During General District Court on Aug. 3, prosecutors told a Richmond judge they had evidence of a mass shooting plot but not at any specific location.

Balcarcel-Bavagas’ plea agreement hearing is set for Aug. 25 at 1:30 p.m. in the Richmond City Courtroom before District Judge M. Hannah Lauck.

