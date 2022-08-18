Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Hardee’s Superfan

Geomagnetic storm: Northern lights to be visible as far south as Oregon, Pennsylvania

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the aurora borealis might be visible across the northern U.S. (Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More Americans may get a glimpse of an amazing nature show this week without leaving the U.S.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says several eruptions from the sun over the weekend are headed towards Earth. Those eruptions could cause intense geomagnetic storms as soon as Thursday.

NOAA has issued a geomagnetic storm watch until Friday and reports those storms could shift the aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, further south.

That means if weather permits, people as far south as Pennsylvania, Iowa and Oregon may be able to see the light show.

The agency notes that the geomagnetic storms could also disrupt the electric power grid and select radio and satellite operations.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights
The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride
Police say they are working to determine if the driver of the Chevy was under the influence.
News to Know for Aug. 16: Alleged shooting plot; Wrong-way crash; Capri Sun recall
Hopewell PD with assistance from Chesterfield dive team has been on scene ever since just...
Hopewell PD, Chesterfield Dive Team search for man who jumped off Route 10 bridge
Police say they are working to determine if the driver of the Chevy was under the influence.
3 people hurt in Chesterfield wrong-way crash

Latest News

FILE - Law enforcement personnel escort the Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer...
Trump CFO’s plea deal could make him a prosecution witness
Natalie Rainer
Bicyclist injured in deadly crash starting to recover
The gear of first responders is shown on display at the 9/11 Tribute Museum.
9/11 Tribute Museum, known for ground zero tours, closing
Rudy Giuliani appears at a Fulton County, Georgia, courthouse on Wednesday ahead of giving...
Giuliani says he met his obligation with Georgia grand jury