Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Hardee’s Superfan

CNN cancels ‘Reliable Sources’; host Stelter leaving network

FILE - Brian Stelter attends the 15th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute in New York on Dec....
FILE - Brian Stelter attends the 15th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute in New York on Dec. 12, 2021.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN has canceled its weekly “Reliable Sources” show on the media, and said Thursday that its host, Brian Stelter, is leaving the network.

The show will have its last broadcast this Sunday.

CNN has been looking to cut costs but also to put forth a less opinionated product. Stelter has written a book, “Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth” and been critical of Fox News, making him a frequent target of the CNN’s conservative critics.

Stelter came to CNN from The New York Times, where he was a media writer.

“He departs CNN as an impeccable broadcaster,” said Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent and content development at CNN. “We are proud of what Brian and his team accomplished over the years, and we’re confident their impact and influence will long outlive the show.”

Stelter said that he was grateful for his nine years at CNN, proud of the show and thankful to its viewers.

“It was a rare privilege to lead a weekly show focused on the press at a time when it has never been more consequential,” he said. “I’ll have more to say on Sunday.”

The “Reliable Sources” newsletter, a daily compendium of the media’s big stories, will continue and will be led by CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a Facebook post, the police department said four people were believed to have overdosed on...
Chesterfield Police respond to 1 death, 4 heroin overdoses in 24 hours
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
Hopewell PD with assistance from Chesterfield dive team has been on scene ever since just...
Police: Body of man who jumped off Route 10 bridge recovered from river
People living along Semmes Avenue in Richmond are fed up with how fast drivers are barreling...
Multiple crashes on Semmes Avenue have residents fed up, calling for change

Latest News

FILE - Author Salman Rushdie appears at a signing for his book "Home" in London on June 6,...
Judge denies bail for Rushdie’s attacker, bars interviews
Reduce home energy costs
New survey shows utilities costs rising
John Milton Harris III
Police search for missing man with ties to Richmond
FILE - Musician R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Court building in Chicago on June 6,...
Woman describes frequent sex with R. Kelly before she was 18
The Atlanta Department of Transportation washed away the swastika with a pressure washer.
Swastika spray-painted on Atlanta’s iconic Rainbow Crosswalk