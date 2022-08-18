Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Hardee’s Superfan

Back to School: Tips to help older students adjust to a new routine

One of the biggest concerns for any age group is sleep
It doesn’t matter how old your kids are - talking about back to school still helps them. This...
It doesn’t matter how old your kids are - talking about back to school still helps them. This includes topics from cell phones to sleep.
By Sarah Bloom
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - School starts Monday for tens of thousands of students across Central Virginia, which means catching school buses, using Chromebooks and adjusting to new teachers and schedules. We have some tips from the experts for parents of older students about getting back into the swing of things.

It doesn’t matter how old your kids are, talking about back to school still helps them. This includes topics from cell phones to sleep.

> Back to school tips for elementary-aged children

One of the biggest concerns for any age group is sleep. Talk with your teens about getting enough sleep and why it’s important. This includes making sure they stay off the cell phone late at night.

“We always say have those courageous conversations with middle school and high school students about social media. Talk about limiting their time on their cell phones as well as on social media,” said Dr. Tynisa Giles, coordinator of School Social Work Services, Chesterfield County Public Schools. “Ask them how do they feel about going into middle school and high school. Look at their schedules. Have conversations about the different contents and classes that they’ll be matriculating in.”

Plan ahead for catching the bus or getting to school. Figure out now what the plan is and how the student will get ready and out the door prepared in time.

> Back-to-school guide: Everything to know to start the year off right

Giles also urges parents to talk to their older children about getting more involved at school.

“Look at what other activities that they can be a part of ... it doesn’t have to be a sports event,” said Giles. “It can be some type of club, social club, that’s actually in the schools that are available for students to participate in.”

> Show off your back-to-school photos

Remember that it might not be a smooth adjustment to a new school year. They’re still developing, growing and building relationships.

“And it’s okay to not feel okay,” said Giles. “And just to be open about having those conversations as a family about how your day goes.”

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

In a Facebook post, the police department said four people were believed to have overdosed on...
Chesterfield Police respond to 1 death, 4 heroin overdoses in 24 hours
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
Hopewell PD with assistance from Chesterfield dive team has been on scene ever since just...
Hopewell PD, Chesterfield Dive Team search for man who jumped off Route 10 bridge
People living along Semmes Avenue in Richmond are fed up with how fast drivers are barreling...
Multiple crashes on Semmes Avenue have residents fed up, calling for change

Latest News

The Virginia Department of Health is regularly updating its website with monkeypox cases in the...
Tracking monkeypox cases in Virginia
While some students are already back in the classroom, other schools around central Virginia...
Back-to-school guide: Everything to know to start the year off right
GRTC says more than $10 million will help replace 19 of the transit system's diesel buses.
GRTC receives $11 million for environmentally friendly public transit
VA Comicon coming this Saturday
VA Comicon coming this Saturday