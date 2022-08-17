Healthcare Pros
Woman steals debit card after victim leaves it in store reader

Police say the woman was driving what looks like a newer gray Nissan Sentra.
Police say the woman was driving what looks like a newer gray Nissan Sentra.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A woman stole another woman’s card after she mistakingly left it in the card reader at a Chesterfield store.

The woman mistakingly left her card in the reader at a store on Buford Road.

Chesterfield County Police saw another woman on store security footage take the woman’s card from the reader and take it with her, driving away in a newer gray Nissan Sentra. Police say several transactions were made on the card immediately after the woman left the store.

Anyone that can identify the person responsible for this crime can contact Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

