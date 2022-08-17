VDOT working to bring in contractors for upcoming winter season

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Each year, VDOT works to recruit contractors to help in snow removal efforts.

“Every year, June through November, we hire contractors to help with snow removal. We are currently going through the process of soliciting for and hiring contractors to help with this upcoming season,” said VDOT spokesperson Jason Bond.

A meeting was held Tuesday evening for potential contractors to join in on VDOT’s snow removal efforts. It was a chance for the contractors to see what their operations would look like. Though this is a routine practice, VDOT has increased its outreach efforts this year.

”We’re looking to get as much participation as we can; the more contractors we have, the better we’ll be heading into the snow season.”

VDOT is still looking for contractors for the upcoming winter. There will be another informational meeting in Christiansburg Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

