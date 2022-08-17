Police identify man shot to death outside Richmond apartment building
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 2:14 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a shooting in Mosby Court that left one man dead earlier this week.
On Aug. 15, officers were called to the 1300 block of Coalter Street around 12:48 a.m. for the report of a person shot.
When police arrived they found Antionio Riley, 28, of Richmond outside of an apartment building with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
There is no information about a potential suspect at this point.
Anyone who may have information about what happened is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
