Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Hardee’s Superfan

Police identify man shot to death outside Richmond apartment building

Police are asking anyone who may have information about a possible suspect to come forward
Richmond Police are investigating a shooting in Mosby Court that left one man dead earlier this...
Richmond Police are investigating a shooting in Mosby Court that left one man dead earlier this week.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 2:14 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a shooting in Mosby Court that left one man dead earlier this week.

On Aug. 15, officers were called to the 1300 block of Coalter Street around 12:48 a.m. for the report of a person shot.

When police arrived they found Antionio Riley, 28, of Richmond outside of an apartment building with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no information about a potential suspect at this point.

Anyone who may have information about what happened is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights
The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride
Police say they are working to determine if the driver of the Chevy was under the influence.
News to Know for Aug. 16: Alleged shooting plot; Wrong-way crash; Capri Sun recall
Police say they are working to determine if the driver of the Chevy was under the influence.
3 people hurt in Chesterfield wrong-way crash
Hopewell PD with assistance from Chesterfield dive team has been on scene ever since just...
Hopewell PD, Chesterfield Dive Team search for man who jumped off Route 10 bridge

Latest News

The Richmond Folk Festival returns Oct. 7-9.
Art of Noise, multiple artists set to perform at Richmond Folk Festival
People living along Semmes Avenue in Richmond are fed up with how fast drivers are barreling...
Multiple crashes on Semmes Avenue have residents fed up, calling for change
The Virginia Department of Health is regularly updating its website with monkeypox cases in the...
Tracking monkeypox cases in Virginia
The driver, 20-year-old Eric Romeo Gomez Osorio, of Silver Spring, Md., died at the scene.
20-year-old killed after van overturns on I-95