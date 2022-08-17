News to Know for Aug. 17: RPD Chief speaks out; ACLU lawsuit; Henrico bond referendum

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for this Wednesday:

Richmond Police Chief Speaks Out

Looking back, Chief Smith says they didn’t get the messaging right.

We’re getting some answers from Richmond’s Police Chief about that alleged plot - including why he says the intended target was the Dogwood Dell Fourth of July celebration.

When pressed by a judge earlier this month, Richmond’s Commonwealth Attorney said they had evidence of a plot but not a specific location.

State lawmakers, city council members, and the community are continuing to ask questions - including why event organizers and police working the event weren’t told about the potential threat.

Chief Gerald Smith says he stands by his statement.

City councilors say they’ve requested a briefing from the chief to clarify details - but haven’t heard from him yet.

Councilors are working to have a meeting next month on the issue.

Liz Cheney Loses Primary

Rep. Liz Cheney was already looking ahead to a political future beyond Capitol Hill that could include a 2024 presidential run. (CNN, KGWN)

Cheney lost her chance for re-election to Harriet Hageman, who was backed by former President Donald Trump.

Cheney was one of Trump’s most vocal critics, serving as Vice Chair on the Jan. 6 Investigative Committee, but her defeat is a clear reminder of the grip Trump still has within the Republican party.

Hageman will face Democratic opponent Lynette Greybull in November.

ACLU of Virginia Sues

The ACLU of Virginia is now suing over a last-minute state budget amendment that blocked the planned early release of hundreds of inmates this summer.

The change affected the state’s earned sentence credit program.

It was expanded in 2020 to allow inmates to shave more time off their sentences for good behavior.

The budget amendment limits who can qualify for it.

The ACLU is suing the Virginia Department of Corrections and a state prison warden on behalf of one inmate.

Henrico Bond Referendum

In November - Henrico County voters will decide if they want to approve more than $511 million for proposed projects in the county.

About two-thirds of that money would go towards renovating and building new schools.

Other proposals include improvements to fire stations, public safety facilities, parks, and drainage. The county says the proposed changes would not cause taxes to go up.

The bond referendum will appear as four questions on the ballot.

You can learn more at a public meeting at 6 this evening at the Eastern Henrico Rec Center.

Student Move-in Begins At University of Richmond

Freshmen move into their dorms today.

Returning students will be back Saturday before classes begin Monday.

The university is requiring all students, faculty, and staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The universal masking policy has been dropped.

Beautiful Summer Day

Wednesday will be another beautiful summer day with temperatures cooler than average.

We will see partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

