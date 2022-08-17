Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Hardee’s Superfan

New tools created to advance biomedical research

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Researchers and collaborators with the University of Virginia say they’ve created a tool that can advance almost every area biomedical research.

They’ve developed a better way to identify proteins that are created by gene. Better understanding these proteins could help unlock the mysteries of how our cells work and how diseases develop.

“We hope to use that information as diagnostics so we can maybe predict whether someone has a certain cancer risk or maybe catch someone who may be developing Alzheimer’s earlier,” Assistant Professor Gloria Sheynkman said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights
The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride
Police say they are working to determine if the driver of the Chevy was under the influence.
News to Know for Aug. 16: Alleged shooting plot; Wrong-way crash; Capri Sun recall
Hopewell PD with assistance from Chesterfield dive team has been on scene ever since just...
Hopewell PD, Chesterfield Dive Team search for man who jumped off Route 10 bridge
Police say they are working to determine if the driver of the Chevy was under the influence.
3 people hurt in Chesterfield wrong-way crash

Latest News

Petersburg police opening sub-station
In a Facebook post, the police department said four people were believed to have overdosed on...
Chesterfield Police respond to 1 death, 4 heroin overdoses in 24 hours
Chesterfield Police respond to 1 death, 4 heroin overdoses in 24 hours
Chesterfield Police respond to 1 death, 4 heroin overdoses in 24 hours
Families help their U of R students on move-in day 2022.
VCU, U of R students return to campus and new sense of normalcy
Henrico County voters will have the opportunity to participate in a bond referendum to approve...
Henrico County leaders introduce 2022 bond referendum