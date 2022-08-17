Hanover School Board public comment meeting becomes tense ahead of transgender bathroom policy vote

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Tuesday night’s Hanover County School Board meeting was packed with community members on both sides ready to speak on the proposed transgender bathroom and locker room policy but became tense early on.

It was the same amount of people if not more who turned out last week to speak on the matter which is why an additional meeting was called.

Before the first speaker, school board chair John Axselle, told the crowd how the meeting needed to go in order to get through each speaker.

“We have to stop the meetings sometimes because of audible expressions and I ask you not to do it. We had to do that two to three times, if we don’t do that it saves time and more people will be able to speak,” Axselle said.

One of the first speakers of the night was removed by a county deputy after Axselle said they were getting off-topic.

The speaker transitioned into speaking about the Alliance Defending Freedom, which is a pro-religious group that reviewed the policy, while she was approached by a deputy and gestured to leave the podium

Some other interruptions lead the school board to warn the public they could end the meeting for the night.

“I do mean that we will clear the room so please, you’re not going to get any more warning,” Axselle said.

But it did not stop some side commentary in the crowd while people were speaking.

“Does the gentleman who decided to call me a sad little man want to stand up and identify himself or does he lack integrity?” one speaker asked after something was said while they left the podium.

The meeting did go on longer than planned with the board extending it by another hour.

Many speaking Tuesday night were in favor of the policy while many others were not.

“I do not think children are mature enough to understand what they’re subjecting themselves to when it comes to making a gender-altering decision,” another speaker said. “This is where counseling and speaking with doctors can help shed light on the situation and get to the root of why a change is needed. Therefore I agree with the policy,” a speaker in favor of the policy, said.

“Not one member of the school administration let alone board members should inquire or inquire about this kind of information for any student. Let alone a transgender student, let alone for the purpose of using a bathroom. It’s a complete betrayal not only of the education system but of the common decency that should be given to any student in your care,” a speaker against the policy, said.

The board will take a vote on the policy at its Aug. 30 meeting.

