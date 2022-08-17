Forecast: Beautiful, dry summer day Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Wednesday will be another beautiful summer day with temperatures cooler than average.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s. An isolated shower or storm is possible east of Richmond, mainly towards Mathews County and the Chesapeake Bay.

Wednesday Overnight: Mainly clear skies, lows in the low 60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the mid-80s.

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the mid-80s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows near 70, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Sunday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Lows near 70, highs in the low to mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

