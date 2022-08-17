Healthcare Pros
Endangered mussels released into the James River

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Endangered mussels are being brought back to the James River.

It has taken years of work to get to this point where fresh water mussels could be reintroduced back into the river by Scottsville.

“That’s why we’re releasing the spiny muscle on the river today, to try to restore part of that ecosystem function, and also to try to recover a rare species,” Department of Recourses State Malacologist Brian Watson said Wednesday, August 17.

The mussels help filter the water, keeping the James River healthier for everything living in it.

“So you’ve seen an improvement of water quality within the main stem of the James River. So you see some other species recovering. We see common multiple species recovering in the river,” Watson said.

More than a thousand of these mussels were released near the boat landing in Scottsville Wednesday.

“It’s taken us many years to get the technique down,” Project Manager Rachel Mayer said.

The spiny mussels have been on the endangered species list since 1988.

