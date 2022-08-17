Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Hardee’s Superfan

Chesterfield Police respond to 1 death, 4 heroin overdoses in 24 hours

In a Facebook post, the police department said four people were believed to have overdosed on...
In a Facebook post, the police department said four people were believed to have overdosed on the drug, while one person died on Tuesday.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police responded to multiple suspected heroin overdoses, and one suspected death within a 24-hour span.

In a Facebook post, the police department said four people were believed to have overdosed on the drug, while one person died on Tuesday.

Police believe these multiple overdoses in a short period of time, could indicate the illegal or prescription drugs being sold or used are extremely potent and making it more likely to cause an overdose.

A person may be overdosing if:

  • They are unresponsive
  • Fingertips or lips turn blue or grey
  • Breathing is slow, shallow, or has stopped
  • The person is gurgling or making snoring noises

Police said if you see someone overdosing, call 911 and give them Narcan or Naloxone if possible.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights
The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride
Police say they are working to determine if the driver of the Chevy was under the influence.
News to Know for Aug. 16: Alleged shooting plot; Wrong-way crash; Capri Sun recall
Police say they are working to determine if the driver of the Chevy was under the influence.
3 people hurt in Chesterfield wrong-way crash
Hopewell PD with assistance from Chesterfield dive team has been on scene ever since just...
Hopewell PD, Chesterfield Dive Team search for man who jumped off Route 10 bridge

Latest News

The driver, 20-year-old Eric Romeo Gomez Osorio, of Silver Spring, Md., died at the scene.
20-year-old killed after van overturns on I-95
The ACLU of Virginia is now suing over a last-minute state budget amendment that blocked the...
News to Know for Aug. 17: RPD Chief speaks out; ACLU lawsuit; Henrico bond referendum
ACLU of Virginia challenges amendment blocking inmates' early release
ACLU of Virginia challenges amendment blocking inmates' early release
Henrico leaders to discuss $511.4 million bond referendum
Henrico leaders to discuss $511.4 million bond referendum