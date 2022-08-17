Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Hardee’s Superfan

Biden signs Inflation Reduction Act

Biden signs the Inflation Reduction Act
Biden signs the Inflation Reduction Act(DC Bureau)
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law Tuesday, August 16.

Biden said measure will allow spending on combating climate change and improving healthcare at the expense of increasing taxes on large corporations and drug manufacturers.

“The American people won, and the special interests lost,” the president said.

The $750 billion extends subsidies as part of the “Affordable Care Act,” reduces Medicare drug prices, and provides tax credits for clean energy items like solar panels.

The EPA said the act will go a long way in reducing the U.S. carbon footprint through measures like tax credits for solar panels.

(Michael Regan: Administrator, Environmental Protection Agency)

“This is good for the planet, it’s good for families, it’s good for global competitiveness,” EPA Administrator Michael Regan said. “This is a win, win, win.”

The new law will also provide Americans with tax credits for electric cars.

“It means lower costs for Americans in several ways, including for a transportation specific example, lower costs of electric vehicles,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said. “These are vehicles where you can save a lot of money, but only if you can afford to buy them in the first place. So we’ve been fighting to lower the price.”

But Republicans said the bill will cost consumers more money through tax increases. They also take issue with increasing the IRS budget by $80 billion.

(Rep. Michael Guest: (R) Mississippi)

“It creates an army of IRS agents and at a time when Americans, many of which are struggling to purchase gas. To put groceries and food on their table which will actually increase inflation, not decrease it,” Rep. Michael Guest, R-MS, said.

Most economists say the act will have virtually no effect on inflation in the next several years.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emmanuel Dewayne Coble
Man charged with murder in connection to woman’s body found along Hanover road
Jonah Holland worked at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden for over 14 years.
‘An inspiration to so many’: Community remembers bicyclist killed in crash
Police said a driver was charged following a Chesterfield County crash Monday afternoon.
Driver charged in Chesterfield crash
Jeffery Brooks
Richmond teen charged with DUI, manslaughter after fatal Henrico crash
A two-vehicle crash resulted in the death of one driver on South Providence Road.
Police identify driver killed in Chesterfield car crash

Latest News

Trump
Lawmakers demanding fmr. President Trump’s tax returns talk after court rules in their favor
Lawmakers demanding fmr. President Trump’s tax returns talk after court rules in their favor
Gov. Glenn Youngkin greets lawmakers at the Capitol as he arrives to deliver his first State of...
Youngkin calls raid on Trump club a ‘stunning move’ by feds
Tudor Dixon participates in a firearms training at Recoil Firearms in Taylor, Michigan.
Tudor Dixon on receiving Donald Trump's endorsement in GOP governor's primary
Advancing the pact act to improve healthcare for veterans
Virginia lawmakers differ over Pact Act failure to pass in U.S. Senate