Bicyclist injured in deadly crash starting to recover

Natalie Rainer
Natalie Rainer(Rainer family)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Days after suffering life-threatening injuries in a deadly crash, bicyclist Natalie Rainer is starting to recover.

Police said on the morning of Aug. 13, Rainer and Jonah Holland were hit by a drunk driver while riding their bikes near Osbourne Turnpike and Village Field Lane in Henrico.

Holland died at the scene and Rainer is still hospitalized, but her family said doctors have removed a breathing tube and suspended the pain medication.

According to her family, among her first words after regaining consciousness were, “I will live for Jonah.”

Jeffery Brooks, 18, has been charged with DUI and manslaughter in connection to the crash. He’s due back in court next week.

