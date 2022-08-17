Art of Noise, multiple artists set to perform at Richmond Folk Festival

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Folk Festival announced the second group of artists set to perform at the event this October.

The festival will return to the River City on Oct. 7-9 and will feature 30 performing groups from around the nation and the world.

Additional artists to be featured at the 2022 Richmond Folk Festival include:

79rs Gang (New Orleans Black Masking Carnival music), New Orleans, Louisiana

Andre Thierry (zydeco), Richmond, California

Art of Noise (deejaying), Richmond, Virginia

Felipe Hostins (Brazilian forró), Blumenau, Santa Catarina, Brazil, by way of New York

Gene Tagaban (Guuy Yaau) (Tlingit storyteller, musician, and dancer), Ruston, Washington

Isokratisses (polyphonic singing from Epirus), Deropoli and Politsani, Albania

Jesse Daniel (honky-tonk country), San Marcos, Texas

Jimmy “Duck” Holmes (Bentonia blues), Bentonia, Mississippi

Nani Noam Vazana (Ladino traditional song), Amsterdam, the Netherlands

Noura Mint Seymali (Mauritanian griot), Nouakchott, Mauritania

To learn more about these artists, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.