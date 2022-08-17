Healthcare Pros
Art of Noise, multiple artists set to perform at Richmond Folk Festival

By Joi Bass
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Folk Festival announced the second group of artists set to perform at the event this October.

The festival will return to the River City on Oct. 7-9 and will feature 30 performing groups from around the nation and the world.

Additional artists to be featured at the 2022 Richmond Folk Festival include:

  • 79rs Gang (New Orleans Black Masking Carnival music), New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Andre Thierry (zydeco), Richmond, California
  • Art of Noise (deejaying), Richmond, Virginia
  • Felipe Hostins (Brazilian forró), Blumenau, Santa Catarina, Brazil, by way of New York
  • Gene Tagaban (Guuy Yaau) (Tlingit storyteller, musician, and dancer), Ruston, Washington
  • Isokratisses (polyphonic singing from Epirus), Deropoli and Politsani, Albania
  • Jesse Daniel (honky-tonk country), San Marcos, Texas
  • Jimmy “Duck” Holmes (Bentonia blues), Bentonia, Mississippi
  • Nani Noam Vazana (Ladino traditional song), Amsterdam, the Netherlands
  • Noura Mint Seymali (Mauritanian griot), Nouakchott, Mauritania

To learn more about these artists, click here.

