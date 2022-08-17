Art of Noise, multiple artists set to perform at Richmond Folk Festival
The Richmond Folk Festival returns Oct. 7-9
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Folk Festival announced the second group of artists set to perform at the event this October.
The festival will return to the River City on Oct. 7-9 and will feature 30 performing groups from around the nation and the world.
Additional artists to be featured at the 2022 Richmond Folk Festival include:
- 79rs Gang (New Orleans Black Masking Carnival music), New Orleans, Louisiana
- Andre Thierry (zydeco), Richmond, California
- Art of Noise (deejaying), Richmond, Virginia
- Felipe Hostins (Brazilian forró), Blumenau, Santa Catarina, Brazil, by way of New York
- Gene Tagaban (Guuy Yaau) (Tlingit storyteller, musician, and dancer), Ruston, Washington
- Isokratisses (polyphonic singing from Epirus), Deropoli and Politsani, Albania
- Jesse Daniel (honky-tonk country), San Marcos, Texas
- Jimmy “Duck” Holmes (Bentonia blues), Bentonia, Mississippi
- Nani Noam Vazana (Ladino traditional song), Amsterdam, the Netherlands
- Noura Mint Seymali (Mauritanian griot), Nouakchott, Mauritania
To learn more about these artists, click here.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.