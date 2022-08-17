Healthcare Pros
20-year-old killed after van overturns on I-95

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A 20-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on I-95 on Sunday.

Virginia State Police say troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash just before Exit 63, Willis Road in Chesterfield County.

Officials say a 2012 GMC Cargo Van was traveling north when it overcorrected, lost control, and overturned.

The driver, Eric Romeo Gomez Osorio, of Silver Spring, Md., died at the scene. Officials say he was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

