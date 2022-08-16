Healthcare Pros
Tuesday Forecast: Another cooler-than-average day

Drier and warmer temperatures return for the middle and end of the work week
By Samantha Roberts
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures will be cooler-than-average Tuesday with a few lingering showers possible.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High of 77°. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Tuesday Overnight: Decreasing clouds. Low of 63°. 20% chance of showers and storms early.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the mid-80s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the mid-80s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Sunday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows near 70, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low-70s, highs in the low-80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Forecast: Cool again Tuesday with a few showers
Scattered showers likely into Tuesday with cooler temperatures
Evening Forecast: Few showers Monday evening
