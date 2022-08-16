Show off your back-to-school photos
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As school starts across Central Virginia, we want to see your back-to-school photos!
Submit them below - or click here - to show them off and you may see your photos on TV or on NBC12′s social media pages.
For more on the 2022-23 school year, click/tap here for NBC12′s Back to School Guide.
