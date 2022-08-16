Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Hardee’s Superfan

Show off your back-to-school photos

You may see your photos on TV or on NBC12's social media pages!
You may see your photos on TV or on NBC12's social media pages!(Submitted photos)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As school starts across Central Virginia, we want to see your back-to-school photos!

Submit them below - or click here - to show them off and you may see your photos on TV or on NBC12′s social media pages.

For more on the 2022-23 school year, click/tap here for NBC12′s Back to School Guide.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Emmanuel Dewayne Coble
Man charged with murder in connection to woman’s body found along Hanover road
Jonah Holland worked at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden for over 14 years.
‘An inspiration to so many’: Community remembers bicyclist killed in crash
A two-vehicle crash resulted in the death of one driver on South Providence Road.
Police identify driver killed in Chesterfield car crash
Police said a driver was charged following a Chesterfield County crash Monday afternoon.
Driver charged in Chesterfield crash
Jeffery Brooks
Richmond teen charged with DUI, manslaughter after fatal Henrico crash

Latest News

Virginia has reached over 2 million COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020,...
Virginia hits 2 million COVID-19 cases
Catching up with meteorologist Samantha Roberts
Catching up with meteorologist Samantha Roberts
Pop Up Art event benefits Connor's Heroes
Pop Up Art event benefits Connor's Heroes
Hunters walking in the woods.
Reservations needed this year for hunting opportunities at Virginia State Parks