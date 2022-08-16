Richmond Councilor calls for special meeting on alleged shooting plot

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond City Council member is calling for a special meeting over the alleged shooting plot in the city.

In a newsletter, council member Katherine Jordan says it’s critical for city agencies to communicate as questions linger about the alleged plot for the Fourth of July.

All local charges against the two suspects were dropped after prosecutors told a richmond judge they had evidence of a plot, but not at any specific location.

Richmond Police believed the target was Dogwood Dell.

Police Chief Gerald Smith says he no longer wishes to discuss the plot.

The two suspects do still face federal charges.

