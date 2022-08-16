Healthcare Pros
Reservations needed this year for hunting opportunities at Virginia State Parks

Hunters walking in the woods.
Hunters walking in the woods.(KEYC News Now Photo, File)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation announced that reservations would need to be made this year for hunting opportunities at Virginia State Parks.

State parks offer a variety of hunting opportunities each year to help manage the deer population.

An email and online account are needed to make a reservation for this year’s hunt. Click here for reservations.

“It is encouraged that you create an online account before the reservation period opens up as it can take some time for the account information to process,” a release said.

DCR said all hunts would have a day they go live in September, with sales starting at 9 a.m. Hunt locations and dates can be found HERE.

“Hunting opportunities range from open hunting in designated areas to managed deer hunts. Hunters can also reserve stands or zones on a first-come, first-served basis using the online system,” a release said.

For more information and rules, click here.

