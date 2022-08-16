Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Hardee’s Superfan

Report: Dog contracted monkeypox from its owners

This is believed to be the first human to dog transmission of the monkeypox virus.
This is believed to be the first human to dog transmission of the monkeypox virus.(CNN Newsource / CDC)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A monkeypox case in France appears to have spread from humans to a dog.

According to a case published in the Lancet Medical Journal, two men who live in the same household contracted the virus.

About two weeks later, their dog, a four-year-old Italian greyhound, started to have symptoms of monkeypox and tested positive.

The couple said they co-slept with their dog.

This is believed to be the first human-to-dog transmission of the monkeypox virus.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emmanuel Dewayne Coble
Man charged with murder in connection to woman’s body found along Hanover road
Jonah Holland worked at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden for over 14 years.
‘An inspiration to so many’: Community remembers bicyclist killed in crash
A two-vehicle crash resulted in the death of one driver on South Providence Road.
Police identify driver killed in Chesterfield car crash
Police said a driver was charged following a Chesterfield County crash Monday afternoon.
Driver charged in Chesterfield crash
Jeffery Brooks
Richmond teen charged with DUI, manslaughter after fatal Henrico crash

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Wednesday,...
Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19
Explosions are seen from the beach in Crimea on Aug. 9. More massive explosions and fires hit a...
Explosions rock Crimea in suspected Ukrainian attack
FILE - Ezra Miller attends the 15th annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund event at the Brooklyn Navy...
‘Flash’ actor Ezra Miller seeks treatment for ‘mental health issues’
Police say they are working to determine if the driver of the Chevy was under the influence.
3 people hurt in Chesterfield wrong-way crash
Rudy Giuliani responds to the elections probe in Georgia targeting him.
Giuliani reacts to being election probe target