Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Hardee’s Superfan

Plea agreement hearing set for one of two accused in alleged shooting plot

Rolman Balacarcel-Bavagas
Rolman Balacarcel-Bavagas(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A date has been set for a plea agreement hearing for Rolman Balacarcel-Bavagas, one of the two men accused of being behind a mass shooting plot on the Fourth of July celebration at Dogwood Dell.

On Aug. 5, with the aid of Spanish-speaking interpreters, Balcarcel-Bavagas’ and the second man accused, Julio Alvarado Dubon, were reminded of their charges and rights. No mention was made of the two’s alleged connection to the alleged shooting.

According to court records, Balcarcel-Bavargas was deported from the United States on two separate occasions in 2013 and 2014 before returning to the U.S. The documents detail that police found him at a Columbia Street residence in July in Richmond.

Court documents also show that Dubon has been living in the U.S. for several years on an expired visa.

When police searched that Columbia Street residence, they found three firearms, including one assault rifle. The documents show that Dubon claimed to have purchased it at a yard sale.

During General District Court on Aug. 3, prosecutors told a Richmond judge they had evidence of a mass shooting plot but not at any specific location.

Balcarcel-Bavagas’ plea agreement hearing is set for Aug. 25 at 1:30 p.m. in the Richmond City Courtroom before District Judge M. Hannah Lauck.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Emmanuel Dewayne Coble
Man charged with murder in connection to woman’s body found along Hanover road
Jonah Holland worked at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden for over 14 years.
‘An inspiration to so many’: Community remembers bicyclist killed in crash
Police said a driver was charged following a Chesterfield County crash Monday afternoon.
Driver charged in Chesterfield crash
A two-vehicle crash resulted in the death of one driver on South Providence Road.
Police identify driver killed in Chesterfield car crash
Jeffery Brooks
Richmond teen charged with DUI, manslaughter after fatal Henrico crash

Latest News

Looking back, Chief Smith says they didn't get the messaging right.
RPD Chief says communication issue to blame over alleged mass shooting plot
While some students are already back in the classroom, other schools around central Virginia...
Back-to-school guide: Everything to know to start the year off right
Hopewell PD with assistance from Chesterfield dive team has been on scene ever since just...
Hopewell PD, Chesterfield Dive Team search for person in Hopewell City Marina
The revenue profits were revealed in the form of a large check Virginia Lottery Executive...
Virginia Lottery donates record $779.6 million for K-12 schools