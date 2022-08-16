Plea agreement hearing set for one of two accused in alleged shooting plot

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A date has been set for a plea agreement hearing for Rolman Balacarcel-Bavagas, one of the two men accused of being behind a mass shooting plot on the Fourth of July celebration at Dogwood Dell.

On Aug. 5, with the aid of Spanish-speaking interpreters, Balcarcel-Bavagas’ and the second man accused, Julio Alvarado Dubon, were reminded of their charges and rights. No mention was made of the two’s alleged connection to the alleged shooting.

According to court records, Balcarcel-Bavargas was deported from the United States on two separate occasions in 2013 and 2014 before returning to the U.S. The documents detail that police found him at a Columbia Street residence in July in Richmond.

Court documents also show that Dubon has been living in the U.S. for several years on an expired visa.

When police searched that Columbia Street residence, they found three firearms, including one assault rifle. The documents show that Dubon claimed to have purchased it at a yard sale.

During General District Court on Aug. 3, prosecutors told a Richmond judge they had evidence of a mass shooting plot but not at any specific location.

Balcarcel-Bavagas’ plea agreement hearing is set for Aug. 25 at 1:30 p.m. in the Richmond City Courtroom before District Judge M. Hannah Lauck.

