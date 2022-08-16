News to Know for Aug. 16: Alleged shooting plot; Wrong-way crash; Capri Sun recall

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for this Tuesday:

Chesterfield Wrong-way Crash

Three people were taken to the hospital after the crash happened on Route 1 overnight.

Police say a Chevy Cruze was driving against traffic near Chippenham Parkway when it hit another vehicle head-on.

Police say they’re working to determine if the driver of the Chevy was under the influence.

All three people are expected to recover.

Richmond Councilor Calling For Special Meeting

A Richmond City Council member is calling for a special meeting over the alleged shooting plot in the city.

In a newsletter, council member Katherine Jordan says it’s critical for city agencies to communicate as questions linger about the alleged plot for the Fourth of July.

All local charges against the two suspects were dropped after prosecutors told a richmond judge they had evidence of a plot, but not at any specific location.

Richmond Police believed the target was Dogwood Dell.

Police Chief Gerald Smith says he no longer wishes to discuss the plot.

The two suspects do still face federal charges.

Hanover Transgender Bathroom Policy

Today, the Hanover School Board will hear the community again weigh in on its proposed transgender bathroom policy.

It would require a student - along with their parent or guardian - to submit a written request to the principal, along with a long trail of paperwork.

Then the school board would get the final say if a student can use the bathroom and locker room that they say matches their gender identity.

You can voice your thoughts starting at 7 tonight.

The board is expected to vote on the policy proposal later this month.

Richard Bland College Provides Housing For VSU Students

Some Virginia State University students moved into Richard Bland College of William & Mary residence halls following an on-campus housing crunch at VSU. (Richard Bland College of William & Mary)

Richard Bland College opens its doors to Virginia State University students.

This comes after an on-campus housing crunch at the university.

Richard Bland College of William and Mary is now giving more than 95 students a place to stay this year.

Recall Alert

Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun (Kraft-Heinz/Capri Sun)

Kraft Heinz is recalling more than 230,000 Capri Sun drink pouches because they might be contaminated with cleaning solution.

The only flavor impacted is Wild Cherry.

The “best when used by” date on the cases is June 25, 2023.

If you have these, don’t drink them.

You can return them to the store where you bought them.

Another Cooler-Than-Average Day

Temperatures will be cooler-than-average Tuesday with a few lingering showers possible.

It will be a mostly cloudy day with highs in the upper-70s.

