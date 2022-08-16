Healthcare Pros
Mayor Levar Stoney tours summer camp to keep youth from violence

Mayor Levar Stoney is seeing how grant money is being put to good use, to keep kids on the right path.
Mayor Levar Stoney is seeing how grant money is being put to good use, to keep kids on the right path.(WWBT)
By Henry Graff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mayor Levar Stoney stopped by to see children at the Carol Adams Foundation, one of the Positive Youth Development Fund Award Grantees on Tuesday.

Adams, a former police officer, is using the grant money to provide children with an 8-week summer camp experience.

Campers will learn life skills, including science, gardening and conflict resolution skills.

“If we can give a positive experience and a positive environment to our children, I think that is worthwhile and very, very valuable for their development,” said Stoney.

Earlier this year, NextUP RVA received about one million dollars from the city to curb youth violence through programs.

“This sort of programming is absolutely the right thing to build protective factors against youth violence so that kids don’t participate in gun violence and other community violence activities,” said Eva Colen with the Office of Children and Families.

Recipients of the second half of the money will be announced in September to help with programming through the winter months.

