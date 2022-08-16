Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Hardee’s Superfan

Man charged with murder in shooting death of toddler

Al Demond McNeil turned himself in Monday
Al Demond McNeil.
Al Demond McNeil.(Portsmouth Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WWBT) - A Portsmouth man wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 2-year-old boy is now in custody.

WVEC reports that 39-year-old Al Demond McNeil turned himself in to authorities on Monday. He is currently being held at the Portsmouth County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded to the report of a gunshot wound on Deep Creek Boulevard Wednesday night. When police arrived, they found the boy inside his home suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died Saturday.

Police had previously announced charges against McNeil, including second-degree murder.

Police have not released details about what led up to the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Jonah Holland worked at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden for over 14 years.
‘An inspiration to so many’: Community remembers bicyclist killed in crash
Emmanuel Dewayne Coble
Man charged with murder in connection to woman’s body found along Hanover road
A two-vehicle crash resulted in the death of one driver on South Providence Road.
Police identify driver killed in Chesterfield car crash
Jeffery Brooks
Richmond teen charged with DUI, manslaughter after fatal Henrico crash
Police said a driver was charged following a Chesterfield County crash Monday afternoon.
Driver charged in Chesterfield crash

Latest News

Police say they are working to determine if the driver of the Chevy was under the influence.
News to Know for Aug. 16: Alleged shooting plot; Wrong-way crash; Capri Sun recall
All local charges against the two suspects were dropped after prosecutors told a richmond judge...
Richmond Councilor calls for special meeting on alleged shooting plot
Today, the Hanover School Board will hear the community again weigh in on its proposed...
Hanover School Board to discuss transgender bathroom policy
Three people were taken to the hospital after the crash happened on Route 1 overnight.
3 people hurt in Chesterfield wrong-way crash