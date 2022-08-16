Man charged with murder in shooting death of toddler

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WWBT) - A Portsmouth man wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 2-year-old boy is now in custody.

WVEC reports that 39-year-old Al Demond McNeil turned himself in to authorities on Monday. He is currently being held at the Portsmouth County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded to the report of a gunshot wound on Deep Creek Boulevard Wednesday night. When police arrived, they found the boy inside his home suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died Saturday.

Police had previously announced charges against McNeil, including second-degree murder.

Police have not released details about what led up to the shooting.

