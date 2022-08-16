Healthcare Pros
Hopewell PD, Chesterfield Dive Team search for person in Hopewell City Marina

Hopewell PD with assistance from Chesterfield dive team has been on scene ever since just...
Hopewell PD with assistance from Chesterfield dive team has been on scene ever since just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday trying to locate the body.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell Police, along with the help of the Chesterfield Dive Team, is currently investigating an active scene at the Hopewell City Marina.

According to officials, a person jumped off the Route 10 bridge into the marina just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Officials have yet to identify the person who allegedly jumped at this time.

Police and the Dive Team have been trying to find the person who jumped off the bridge. Multiple crews are on the water, searching for the person.

There is no clear idea of how long crews will be out on the water.

This is an ongoing investigation.

