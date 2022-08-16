Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Hardee’s Superfan

Hopewell PD, Chesterfield Dive Team search for man who jumped off Route 10 bridge

Hopewell PD with assistance from Chesterfield dive team has been on scene ever since just...
Hopewell PD with assistance from Chesterfield dive team has been on scene ever since just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday trying to locate the body.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell Police, along with the help of the Chesterfield Dive Team, is currently searching the Hopewell City Marina for a man who jumped off the Route 10 bridge.

On Aug. 16 at 1:43 p.m., Hopewell Police responded to the Route 10 Bridge on the report of a man who looked like he was going to jump off the bridge. While officers collected information from Sheriff’s deputies on the scene, the man jumped from the bridge into the water.

Hopewell Fire and Rescue and the Chesterfield Fire & Rescue Dive Team assisted in recovering the man. Currently, the search is still underway.

Officials are holding off on identifying the man until the next-of-kin has been notified.

The Hopewell Police Department is asking anyone who may have any information regarding this incident to call the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284 or the Hopewell Prince George Crime solvers hotline in Hopewell at 804-541-2202.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Emmanuel Dewayne Coble
Man charged with murder in connection to woman’s body found along Hanover road
Jonah Holland worked at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden for over 14 years.
‘An inspiration to so many’: Community remembers bicyclist killed in crash
Police said a driver was charged following a Chesterfield County crash Monday afternoon.
Driver charged in Chesterfield crash
A two-vehicle crash resulted in the death of one driver on South Providence Road.
Police identify driver killed in Chesterfield car crash
Jeffery Brooks
Richmond teen charged with DUI, manslaughter after fatal Henrico crash

Latest News

monkeypox
Richmond-Henrico Health District busts monkeypox myths
Campers will learn life skills, including science, gardening and conflict resolution skills.
Mayor Levar Stoney tours summer camp to keep youth from violence
The ACLU of Virginia is arguing that Antoine Anderson should be released this summer instead of...
ACLU of Virginia sues Department of Corrections over earned sentence credits
19-year-old Connor Schoenfelder spends hours making hundreds of LEGO creations.
‘He’s a brilliant kid’: Chesterfield teen with autism brings hundreds of LEGO creations to life
With the help of the Henrico Education Foundation, Julia's parents are making sure her legacy...
Henrico teens kick off 24-hour Run-A-Thon in honor of friend killed