Hopewell PD, Chesterfield Dive Team search for man who jumped off Route 10 bridge

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell Police, along with the help of the Chesterfield Dive Team, is currently searching the Hopewell City Marina for a man who jumped off the Route 10 bridge.

On Aug. 16 at 1:43 p.m., Hopewell Police responded to the Route 10 Bridge on the report of a man who looked like he was going to jump off the bridge. While officers collected information from Sheriff’s deputies on the scene, the man jumped from the bridge into the water.

Hopewell Fire and Rescue and the Chesterfield Fire & Rescue Dive Team assisted in recovering the man. Currently, the search is still underway.

Officials are holding off on identifying the man until the next-of-kin has been notified.

The Hopewell Police Department is asking anyone who may have any information regarding this incident to call the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284 or the Hopewell Prince George Crime solvers hotline in Hopewell at 804-541-2202.

