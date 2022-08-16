WATCH: Former Rocky Mount officer sentenced for role in DC riot

WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ) - A former Rocky Mount Police officer has been sentenced to probation for his role in the January 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol in Washington, DC.

Jacob Fracker was sentenced August 16 to one year of probation, with the first 59 days being confined at home. He also must do 120 days of community service during the probation period.

Federal prosecutors had recommended six months probation for Fracker, who pleaded guilty to storming the U.S. Capitol with another off-duty officer, Thomas Robertson, who was sentenced last week.

Prosecutors said Fracker cooperated in the investigation and testified against Robertson, thus deserving probation over prison time.

