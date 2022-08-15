Healthcare Pros
VSU students move into Richard Bland College dorms following on-campus housing crunch

Some Virginia State University students moved into Richard Bland College of William & Mary...
Some Virginia State University students moved into Richard Bland College of William & Mary residence halls following an on-campus housing crunch at VSU.(Richard Bland College of William & Mary)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - Some Virginia State University students moved into Richard Bland College of William & Mary residence halls following an on-campus housing crunch at VSU.

RBC welcomed 95 VSU students to campus over the weekend.

RBC and VSU have shared reciprocal housing arrangements in past years.

“RBC and VSU are strong partners, so when VSU reached out with a request to house some of their students, we were happy to accommodate,” says Debbie L. Sydow, RBC President. “This is just one of many ways that RBC and VSU work together to support student success and our greater Petersburg region.”

This comes after upper VSU classmen were told there was no room on campus, so they were being moved to The University Apartments at Ettrick, Richard Bland College dorms 7 miles away or temporary housing at an area hotel.

A free shuttle service will be provided seven days a week for VSU students living off-campus at any of the locations. Students who choose to drive have been offered free on-campus parking.

