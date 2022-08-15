RPD identifies man killed in Richmond double shooting
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead, and a woman was injured in a double shooting Saturday evening.
Around 9:36 p.m. on Aug. 13, Richmond Police responded to the 900 block of St. Paul Street, where they found an adult man and a woman who had been shot. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.
The woman had non-life-threatening, but 18-year-old Jessie Crumble-Bullock died of his injuries at the hospital.
Anyone with information about this shooting investigation is asked to call Detective N. Reese at 804-646-4105 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.