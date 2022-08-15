Richmond’s Mayor touts gun buyback event, other initiatives to curb violence

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s Mayor is promoting the city’s first gun buyback initiative. On a virtual call with other democratic mayors, Levar Stoney talked about the need for red flag laws, a ban on assault weapons and more mental health services.

But he also touched on what Richmond does to curb violence, including a gun buyback event set for this weekend.

“If it’s just one gun that’s turned in, I will be happy about that because that is one that cannot be used in a crime,” said Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney.

The city is also in the final stages of hiring a trio of violence interrupters. Those are people tasked with stopping gunfire before it happens.

In Richmond, overall, violent crime is slightly up. Homicides remain flat, as do non-fatal shootings.

“This means keeping guns away from the hands of people who commit crimes,” said Mayor Stoney. “We know that the rise in crime is fueled by easy access to guns. We need to pass common-sense gun reforms,”

The city has about $63,000 set aside for the gun buyback program. But there are concerns that those gift cards could run out fast.

The city is offering up a variety of gift cards, including:

$250 for an assault rifle

$200 for a handgun

$150 for a rifle

$25 for an inoperable gun

“We don’t want anyone to obtain a firearm illegally and then using it in a matter of what we’re dealing with within this past weekend,” said Charles Willis of United Communities Against Crimes.

Following a pair of homicides this weekend, Willis says they support any program to get guns off city streets. But he worries that the city’s willingness to pay won’t compete with the black market.

“If you are talking about buying back firearms and we’re not talking about a price over the black market price, then I believe we are going to see a slow return,” said Willis.

The gun buyback program is open to anyone over the age of 18. It’s set to start at 10 a.m. Saturday at Liberation Church on Midlothian Turnpike.

