Richmond teen charged with DUI, manslaughter after fatal Henrico crash

Jeffery Brooks
Jeffery Brooks(Henrico County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico Police have charged a teen after crashing his car into two bicyclists Saturday morning, leaving one person dead and another in critical condition.

Officials say it happened around 7:15 a.m. on Aug. 13 at the intersection of Osborne Turnpike and Village Field Lane.

According to police, when the Explorer hit the cyclists, two bicyclists were riding alongside a Ford Explorer traveling south on Osborne near the entrance to the Village at Osborne Landing.

One adult female was transported to VCU Health and is in critical condition. The other rider, 49-year-old Carla Holland of Richmond, succumbed to her injuries at the scene. Both were wearing protective cycling equipment at the time of the crash.

Henrico officers charged 18-year-old Jeffery Brooks of Richmond with manslaughter and driving under the influence. He is being taken to the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office to be held without bond.

