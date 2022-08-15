Healthcare Pros
Richmond School Board to discuss teacher vacancies at Monday night’s meeting

The school division is short 150 teachers before the school year starts in two weeks.
By Macy Moors
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools are short 150 teachers, which is a slight improvement from what the division was facing about a month ago when the school division needed more than 200 teachers.

School Board members will meet Monday night to discuss these openings.

They’re also set to talk about forming a teacher retention task force to try and avoid another situation like this down the road.

Agenda documents show the schools that are hurting the most are middle schools.

There are 57 open spots at middle schools across the city, 49 in elementary schools, 38 in high schools, and 4 in preschools.

Just a few weeks ago, the school division expanded its recruitment efforts to North Carolina, Maryland and Washington, D.C.

The school division also put up a billboard in Wake County, promoting sign-on bonuses.

New teachers could receive up to $10,000 based on experience and how far they’re moving.

Richmond Schools are not alone in their struggles to recruit and retain staff.

Chesterfield and Henrico schools are still in need of over 200 teachers.

Chesterfield students return to the classroom in a week.

The first day of school for Richmond and Henrico students is Aug. 29.

