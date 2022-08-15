Healthcare Pros
Richmond gas prices drop 8 cents per gallon, according to Gas Buddy

The cheapest station in Richmond is $3.46 per gallon Monday
The cheapest station in Richmond is $3.46 per gallon Monday
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gas prices in Richmond continue to fall, the latest gas prices have dropped by 8 cents per gallon, averaging $3.67 per gallon Monday, according to Gas Buddy.

According to a survey of 567 stations in Richmond, gas prices are 55 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.

The cheapest station in Richmond is $3.46 per gallon Monday while the most expensive is $4.20 per gallon, which is a 74 cents per gallon difference, Gas Buddy says.

