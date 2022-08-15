Healthcare Pros
Police identify driver killed in Chesterfield car crash

A two-vehicle crash resulted in the death of one driver on South Providence Road.
A two-vehicle crash resulted in the death of one driver on South Providence Road.(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating a crash involving two cars that resulted in the death of one of the drivers.

Police say a 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier was speeding in the 1100 block of South Providence Road around 7 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, when it crossed the double-yellow lines and into a 2011 Chevrolet Express Van.

The driver of the Cavalier, William E. Trivett III, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police also say three people in the van were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on this crash can contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

