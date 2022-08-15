Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack

Police help groom who nearly missed his wedding

Boston police helped a groom get to his wedding. (Credit: WCVB, CNN Newsource)
By WCVB Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WVCB) - A Boston groom was stranded on his wedding day with his groomsmen while the bride was left waiting, but the Boston Police Harbor Patrol saved the day.

Patrick and Hannah Mahony’s big day almost never happened after mechanical issues put the harbor between the bride and groom.

“I was in a little bit of a panic,” Patrick Mahony said.

The couple’s wedding was to take place on Thompson Island, and the boat the groom was supposed to take broke down. He was left stranded at the dock.

“It was our florist, our DJ, all of the groomsmen, the groom. So I think it would have just been a bunch of girls sitting on the island waiting around if that happens,” Hannah Mahony said.

This is when authorities stepped in to help.

The replacement ferry ended up leaving about 40 minutes late from the harbor, but the officers were able to make up time on the water.

Officers Joseph Matthews and Stefani McGrath were able to get everyone to the island safely, and Matthews said he hopes the police escort will be a fun memory to look back on.

“We had six minutes to spare,” Matthews said. “It will give them something to remember. Getting a ride on a police boat is kind of special for their big night.”

Despite the rocky start to the day, Patrick Mahony said nothing would have stopped him from tying the knot with his bride.

Copyright 2022 WVCB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators are working closely with the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of...
Deputies investigate after body found near Atlee High School football field
Police investigating a fatal crash in Henrico that involves two bicyclists.
Richmond teen charged with DUI, manslaughter after fatal Henrico crash
Jonah Holland worked at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden for over 14 years.
‘An inspiration to so many’: Community remembers woman killed in bicycle crash
Inflation is squeezing a lot of our wallets pretty tight and although we’re all spending more...
What Virginians need to know about this year’s one-time tax rebate
Virginia State Police investigating after a fatal crash on I-95.
One dead after van overturns on I-95

Latest News

Most divisions in Central Virginia now start school before Labor Day.
2022 school start dates for Central Va.
Millie Bobbie Brown, center, is shown in a shot from 'Stranger Things,' which takes place in...
‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown enrolled at Purdue University
King's Hawaiian is recalling a few of its products.
King’s Hawaiian recalls some of its buns
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Lawyers appeal Brittney Griner’s Russian prison sentence
FILE - Author Salman Rushdie appears at a signing for his book "Home" in London on June 6,...
Iran denies involvement but justifies Salman Rushdie attack