Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Hardee’s Superfan

Police: Car crash that injured 15 at pub appears accidental

This photo from Aug. 13 shows the damaged storefront of the Ireland’s Four Courts establishment...
This photo from Aug. 13 shows the damaged storefront of the Ireland’s Four Courts establishment in Arlington, Virginia, after a car crashed into the building on Friday.(Xavier Halloun via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) - Police investigating a crash that injured more than a dozen people at a popular northern Virginia pub over the weekend say they don’t believe the crash was intentional.

A ride-share driver crashed into Ireland’s Four Courts in Arlington on Friday evening.

Nine people were taken to the hospital, and six others were treated and released. Arlington police said Monday that three patients remain hospitalized, including one in critical condition.

Police say their preliminary investigation indicates the crash was accidental, and alcohol was not a factor. They say the ride-share driver is cooperating with investigators.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffery Brooks
Richmond teen charged with DUI, manslaughter after fatal Henrico crash
Investigators are working closely with the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of...
Deputies investigate after body found near Atlee High School football field
Jonah Holland worked at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden for over 14 years.
‘An inspiration to so many’: Community remembers bicyclist killed in crash
A two-vehicle crash resulted in the death of one driver on South Providence Road.
Police identify driver killed in Chesterfield car crash
Inflation is squeezing a lot of our wallets pretty tight and although we’re all spending more...
What Virginians need to know about this year’s one-time tax rebate

Latest News

The association collected data from 91 hospitals within the Virginia Healthcare and Hospital...
New data reveals COVID-19 hospital trends in Virgina
Gavin Haynes mugshot
Former high school teacher pleads guilty to charges of indecency with students
Water facet
New Kent shutting off past due utility accounts
Some Virginia State University students moved into Richard Bland College of William & Mary...
VSU students move into Richard Bland College dorms following on-campus housing crunch