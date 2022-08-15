Petersburg Police search for suspect after two juveniles shot

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two juveniles are taken to the hospital after they were shot in Petersburg.

This happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday on Mistletoe Street. Police say one juvenile is fighting for their life. The second victim is expected to survive.

Police released a photo of a vehicle that was believed to be in the area at the time. They say it’s possible a silver late-model Ford Explorer.

Anyone with information about that vehicle or the shooting is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

