Petersburg Police search for suspect after two juveniles shot

Police have released a photo of a vehicle they say was in the area at the time
Police say this vehicle was scene in the area of a double shooting Sunday night.
Police say this vehicle was scene in the area of a double shooting Sunday night.(Petersburg Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 1:38 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two juveniles are taken to the hospital after they were shot in Petersburg.

This happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday on Mistletoe Street. Police say one juvenile is fighting for their life. The second victim is expected to survive.

Police released a photo of a vehicle that was believed to be in the area at the time. They say it’s possible a silver late-model Ford Explorer.

Anyone with information about that vehicle or the shooting is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

