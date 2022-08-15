Petersburg Police identify teen killed in shooting, search for suspect continues

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A teenager has died, and another was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Petersburg.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, police responded to the 300 block of Mistletoe Street. There, police found 15-year-old Laquan Smith of Wakefield and another male juvenile had been shot.

The two were taken to the hospital, where Smith died from his injuries. The other juvenile was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police released a photo of a vehicle that was believed to be in the area at the time. They say it’s possible a silver late-model Ford Explorer.

Anyone with information about that vehicle or the shooting is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

