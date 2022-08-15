Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Hardee’s Superfan

Petersburg Police identify teen killed in shooting, search for suspect continues

Police have released a photo of a vehicle they say was in the area at the time
Police say this vehicle was scene in the area of a double shooting Sunday night.
Police say this vehicle was scene in the area of a double shooting Sunday night.(Petersburg Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 1:38 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A teenager has died, and another was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Petersburg.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, police responded to the 300 block of Mistletoe Street. There, police found 15-year-old Laquan Smith of Wakefield and another male juvenile had been shot.

The two were taken to the hospital, where Smith died from his injuries. The other juvenile was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police released a photo of a vehicle that was believed to be in the area at the time. They say it’s possible a silver late-model Ford Explorer.

Anyone with information about that vehicle or the shooting is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Jeffery Brooks
Richmond teen charged with DUI, manslaughter after fatal Henrico crash
Jonah Holland worked at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden for over 14 years.
‘An inspiration to so many’: Community remembers bicyclist killed in crash
Investigators are working closely with the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of...
Deputies investigate after body found near Atlee High School football field
A two-vehicle crash resulted in the death of one driver on South Providence Road.
Police identify driver killed in Chesterfield car crash
Inflation is squeezing a lot of our wallets pretty tight and although we’re all spending more...
What Virginians need to know about this year’s one-time tax rebate

Latest News

Starting this week the division will begin doing emergency lockdown and evacuation drills...
Hopewell schools increasing safety during lockdown drills
First Lady of the Cedar Street Baptist Church of God.
Celebrating the life of Dr. Taleshia Chandler
Richmond’s Mayor touts gun buyback event, other initiatives to curb violence
Richmond’s Mayor touts gun buyback event, other initiatives to curb violence
Dr. Taleshia Chandler, the First Lady of Cedar Street Baptist Church in Richmond.
Dr. Talishia Chandler, First Lady of Cedar Street Baptist, laid to rest
Community rallies support for cyclists killed, injured in alleged drunk driving crash
Community rallies support for cyclists killed, injured in alleged drunk driving crash