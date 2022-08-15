News to Know for Aug. 15: 2 juveniles shot; Teacher vacancies; Community roundabout

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for this Monday:

2 Juveniles Shot In Petersburg

This happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday on Mistletoe Street.

Police say one juvenile is fighting for their life, and the other is expected to survive.

Police released a photo of a vehicle that was believed to be in the area at the time. They say it’s possible a silver late-model Ford Explorer.

Anyone with information about that vehicle or the shooting is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

Remembering Jonah Holland

People are continuing to honor the life of Jonah Holland.

On Saturday, she was hit and killed by a drunk driver in Henrico while riding her bike with a friend.

Jonah worked at Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens for more than 14 years.

A grief counselor will be available to Lewis Ginter employees on Monday while many are still trying to process Holland’s loss.

The other woman struck by the drunk driver, Natalie Rainer, remains in critical condition at VCU Health. You can donate money to support her medical expenses through a GoFundMe set up in her honor.

RPS To Discuss Teacher Vacancies

The clock is ticking as the division is still short about 150 teachers - with the new school year to start in two weeks.

As board members discuss these openings tonight, they’re also set to talk about forming a Teacher Retention Task Force to try and avoid another situation like this down the road.

Just a few weeks ago, the school division expanded its recruitment efforts to North Carolina, Maryland, and Washington D.C.

New teachers could receive up to $10,000 based on experience and how far they’re moving.

Today Marks 1 month Since Tappahannock Fire

The search continues for the cause of that massive fire. It tore through nearly an entire block of businesses and homes.

Among the businesses destroyed - were an art gallery, real estate office, beauty parlor, and cafe.

Officials believe the fire started in the Martin-Sale Furniture Store.

Over the last month, the community has rallied around each other, raising thousands of dollars to help victims.

First Community Roundabout In Henrico

The roundabout is located at the intersection of Henrico Avenue, Glendale Drive, and University Boulevard.

Henrico Public Works says the project is part of a neighborhood traffic management program that aims to create safer streets in the county.

Showers Likely To Start The Work Week

Today will be mostly cloudy with showers likely at any point. An isolated storm is possible in the afternoon and evening.

Highs will be in the mid-70s.

