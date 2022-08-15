Healthcare Pros
New Kent shutting off past due utility accounts

Water facet
Water facet(town of lexington facebook)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEW KENT Co., Va. (WWBT) - New Kent County said it would shut off utility accounts that are more than 75 days past due.

The county said the shutoffs started on Aug. 15.

Per county code, the account balance and reconnection fees must be paid in full before the utility service is re-established.

Payments can be made at the Treasurer’s Office, the payment dropbox at the administration building or online. Anyone with questions can call the county’s Dept. of Public Utilities at (804) 966-9678.

