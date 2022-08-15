Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Hardee’s Superfan

New data reveals COVID-19 hospital trends in Virgina

The association collected data from 91 hospitals within the Virginia Healthcare and Hospital...
The association collected data from 91 hospitals within the Virginia Healthcare and Hospital Association Inpatient (VHHA) Database and 81 hospitals with the VHHA Emergency Department Database from the start of the pandemic in 2020 to late April 2022.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -New data from The Virginia Hospital and Health Care Association reveals how the Omicron wave impacts Virginia hospitals.

The association collected data from 91 hospitals within the Virginia Healthcare and Hospital Association Inpatient (VHHA) Database and 81 hospitals with the VHHA Emergency Department Database from the start of the pandemic in 2020 to late April 2022.

Data reveals as of April 30, the omicron variant affected younger people more than previous variants.

The average age of people hospitalized during the Omicron wave was lowered from 71 to 68, with men typically hospitalized for COVID more than women. Patients diagnosed with hypertension tended to be hospitalized with COVID more than others with chronic conditions such as diabetes and asthma.

The association also says COVID-19 patients stay in the hospital longer with new variants for an average of 10 and a half days.

The data also says there has been a nearly 17 percent decrease in the number of people in hospital emergency departments since March 2020. Emergency departments saw the most visits of COVID-19 patients between November 2020 and January 2021.

Find the entire breakdown of the COVID-19 trends in Virginia hospitals here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Jeffery Brooks
Richmond teen charged with DUI, manslaughter after fatal Henrico crash
Investigators are working closely with the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of...
Deputies investigate after body found near Atlee High School football field
Jonah Holland worked at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden for over 14 years.
‘An inspiration to so many’: Community remembers bicyclist killed in crash
A two-vehicle crash resulted in the death of one driver on South Providence Road.
Police identify driver killed in Chesterfield car crash
Inflation is squeezing a lot of our wallets pretty tight and although we’re all spending more...
What Virginians need to know about this year’s one-time tax rebate

Latest News

The Virginia Department of Health is regularly updating its website with monkeypox cases in the...
Tracking monkeypox cases in Virginia
The UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA updates COVID-19 guidelines as students ready to return
stock
UVA Health uses eczema treatment to lessen COVID-19 deaths
The Chickahominy Health District says that anyone in the areas along Wesley Street should...
Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Ashland