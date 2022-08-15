Man killed in Mosby Court shooting
Police are asking anyone who may have information about a possible suspect to come forward
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 2:14 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead after he was shot in Mosby Court overnight Monday.
Police were called to Coalter Street around 12:45 a.m. and found that victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
There is no information about a potential suspect at this point. Anyone who may have information about what happened is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
