Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack

Man killed in Mosby Court shooting

Police are asking anyone who may have information about a possible suspect to come forward
Police are working to find out who shot and killed a man on Coalter Street.
Police are working to find out who shot and killed a man on Coalter Street.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 2:14 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead after he was shot in Mosby Court overnight Monday.

Police were called to Coalter Street around 12:45 a.m. and found that victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no information about a potential suspect at this point. Anyone who may have information about what happened is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Investigators are working closely with the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of...
Deputies investigate after body found near Atlee High School football field
Police investigating a fatal crash in Henrico that involves two bicyclists.
Richmond teen charged with DUI, manslaughter after fatal Henrico crash
Inflation is squeezing a lot of our wallets pretty tight and although we’re all spending more...
What Virginians need to know about this year’s one-time tax rebate
Jonah Holland worked at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden for over 14 years.
‘An inspiration to so many’: Community remembers woman killed in bicycle crash
Virginia State Police investigating after a fatal crash on I-95.
One dead after van overturns on I-95

Latest News

Police say this vehicle was scene in the area of a double shooting Sunday night.
Petersburg Police search for suspect after two juveniles shot
Jonah Holland worked at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden for over 14 years.
‘An inspiration to so many’: Community remembers woman killed in bicycle crash
35 people are now displaced from the complex.
Three people, firefighter taken to hospital after North Chesterfield apartment fire
Busch Gardens' Howl-O-Scream is returning on select nights from Sept. 9 through Oct. 31.
Busch Gardens’ Howl-O-Scream returns for a terrifying time Sept. 9