Man charged with murder in connection to woman’s body found along Hanover road

HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - A man has been charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found along a Hanover County road.

On July 21, deputies were called to Winns Church and Greenwood roads for the report of a woman’s body on the side of the road.

The woman was identified as Raquiah Paulette King, 20, of Hampton.

After further investigation, authorities arrested Emmanuel Dewayne Coble, 27, of Hampton, on Aug. 11. He was charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday morning.

Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office with the case.

