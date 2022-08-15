Healthcare Pros
Hopewell Schools updates active shooter strategies

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell City Public Schools is making changes to its lockdown and evacuation strategies in the event of an active shooter.

In light of what happened in Uvalde, Texas - Hopewell Schools says it will no longer have all students go into lockdown if there was an active shooter incident.

Instead, school leaders will choose whether to evacuate the building or lockdown based on where the incident is occurring in the building.

The schools will be having drills this week to practice the new strategies.

