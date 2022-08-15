Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Hardee’s Superfan

Former high school teacher pleads guilty to charges of indecency with students

Gavin Haynes mugshot
Gavin Haynes mugshot(Alleghany County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A former teacher at Alleghany High School pleaded guilty August 15 to eight felony counts of indecent liberties with a child, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Gardner.

Gavin Haynes is set for sentencing November 22 and faces up to five years in prison.

Gardner told WDBJ7 four high school girls were victimized in this case; two of them were in court for the plea hearing, and all four support the plea.

Haynes had faced 31 charges, covering repeated incidents of sexual activity or solicitation for sexual activity, with the students between 2010 and 2020. Each charge was being “Taking indecent liberties with child by person in custodial or supervisory relationship.”

He was listed on the high school’s website as a physical education teacher, but has been removed.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffery Brooks
Richmond teen charged with DUI, manslaughter after fatal Henrico crash
Investigators are working closely with the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of...
Deputies investigate after body found near Atlee High School football field
Jonah Holland worked at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden for over 14 years.
‘An inspiration to so many’: Community remembers bicyclist killed in crash
A two-vehicle crash resulted in the death of one driver on South Providence Road.
Police identify driver killed in Chesterfield car crash
Inflation is squeezing a lot of our wallets pretty tight and although we’re all spending more...
What Virginians need to know about this year’s one-time tax rebate

Latest News

This photo from Aug. 13 shows the damaged storefront of the Ireland’s Four Courts establishment...
Police: Car crash that injured 15 at pub appears accidental
The association collected data from 91 hospitals within the Virginia Healthcare and Hospital...
New data reveals COVID-19 hospital trends in Virgina
Water facet
New Kent shutting off past due utility accounts
Some Virginia State University students moved into Richard Bland College of William & Mary...
VSU students move into Richard Bland College dorms following on-campus housing crunch