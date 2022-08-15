Former high school teacher pleads guilty to charges of indecency with students

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A former teacher at Alleghany High School pleaded guilty August 15 to eight felony counts of indecent liberties with a child, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Gardner.

Gavin Haynes is set for sentencing November 22 and faces up to five years in prison.

Gardner told WDBJ7 four high school girls were victimized in this case; two of them were in court for the plea hearing, and all four support the plea.

Haynes had faced 31 charges, covering repeated incidents of sexual activity or solicitation for sexual activity, with the students between 2010 and 2020. Each charge was being “Taking indecent liberties with child by person in custodial or supervisory relationship.”

He was listed on the high school’s website as a physical education teacher, but has been removed.

