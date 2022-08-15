Forecast: Occasional showers to kick off the work week
Scattered showers likely into Tuesday
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s going to be a dreary start to the work week with cloudy skies and hit-or-miss showers throughout the day.
Monday: Mainly cloudy with showers likely at any point with an isolated storm possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid-70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers likely, especially during the morning and afternoon. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the mid-70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the low 80s.
Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the mid-80s.
Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the mid-80s.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
Sunday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.