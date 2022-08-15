Driver charged in Chesterfield crash

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Police said a driver was charged following a Chesterfield County crash Monday afternoon.

The crash happened on Aug. 15 along Otterdale Road.

The crash involved two vehicles, and police said the driver of a truck was charged with driving too fast for the conditions.

Officers are currently working a two vehicle crash in the 15900 block of Otterdale RD. The driver of the truck has been charged with driving too fast for conditions. @CCPDVa @8NEWS @NBC12 @CBS6 There are no injuries. pic.twitter.com/CuGAE0tmSz — SGT Rollins (@SGTKRollins) August 15, 2022

Pictures from the scene showed the truck on its roof.

No one was injured.

