Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Hardee’s Superfan

Driver charged in Chesterfield crash

Police said a driver was charged following a Chesterfield County crash Monday afternoon.
Police said a driver was charged following a Chesterfield County crash Monday afternoon.(Sgt. Rollins)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Police said a driver was charged following a Chesterfield County crash Monday afternoon.

The crash happened on Aug. 15 along Otterdale Road.

The crash involved two vehicles, and police said the driver of a truck was charged with driving too fast for the conditions.

Pictures from the scene showed the truck on its roof.

No one was injured.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Investigators are working closely with the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of...
Deputies investigate after body found near Atlee High School football field
Jeffery Brooks
Richmond teen charged with DUI, manslaughter after fatal Henrico crash
Jonah Holland worked at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden for over 14 years.
‘An inspiration to so many’: Community remembers woman killed in bicycle crash
Inflation is squeezing a lot of our wallets pretty tight and although we’re all spending more...
What Virginians need to know about this year’s one-time tax rebate
A two-vehicle crash resulted in the death of one driver on South Providence Road.
Police identify driver killed in Chesterfield car crash

Latest News

A Harrisonburg man was killed in a crash in Richmond on Sunday night.
Harrisonburg man killed in crash in Richmond
A two-vehicle crash resulted in the death of one driver on South Providence Road.
Police identify driver killed in Chesterfield car crash
Virginia State Police investigating after a fatal crash on I-95.
One dead after van overturns on I-95
For the next year, a nearly-5 mile portion of Broad Street between 3rd street to Hamilton will...
Broad Street improvement projects impact businesses