Driver charged in Chesterfield crash
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Police said a driver was charged following a Chesterfield County crash Monday afternoon.
The crash happened on Aug. 15 along Otterdale Road.
The crash involved two vehicles, and police said the driver of a truck was charged with driving too fast for the conditions.
Pictures from the scene showed the truck on its roof.
No one was injured.
